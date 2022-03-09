Michael W. Duffy Sells 3,654 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HLT traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.52. 3,171,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

