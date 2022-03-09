Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 93,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,530. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $274,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

