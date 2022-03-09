Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 93,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,530. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.
