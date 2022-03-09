Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 834,388 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $6.51.
MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microvast (MVST)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.