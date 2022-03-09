Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 834,388 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $6.51.

MVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 487,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 337,306 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,330,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

