Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 45,374 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Azure Power Global worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZRE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

