Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 492,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thorne Healthtech (THRN)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.