Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 492,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Thorne Healthtech Inc has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

