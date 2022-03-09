Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 463,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.00% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYE opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

