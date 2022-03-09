Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68.

