Millennium Management LLC Sells 34,535 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of TriCo Bancshares worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 202.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.