Millennium Management LLC Sells 84,953 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,009 shares of the software’s stock after selling 84,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the software’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the software’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -480.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

