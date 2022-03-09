Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,510,000 after purchasing an additional 535,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,550,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

