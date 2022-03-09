MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in MINISO Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 864,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MINISO Group by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNSO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.05. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

