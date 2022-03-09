Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $161.75 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $161.75 or 0.00386636 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and $614,380.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.11 or 0.06506715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.72 or 1.00314043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044436 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 52,756 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

