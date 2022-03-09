Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Up 33.2% in February

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Shokuhin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin stock opened at 24.62 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52 week low of 23.75 and a 52 week high of 26.99.

Engages in the manufacture and sale of processed food products

