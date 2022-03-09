MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $358,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Starbucks by 33.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 181.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 87,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,665,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

