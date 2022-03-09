MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,801 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

