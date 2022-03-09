MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

MGC traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $149.99. 269,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,885. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $136.38 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.38.

