MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $286,468.49 and approximately $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.