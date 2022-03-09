Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 19,282,123 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £10.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.
About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)
Featured Stories
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.