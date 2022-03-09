Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.46, but opened at $131.29. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moderna shares last traded at $128.93, with a volume of 96,396 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,513 shares of company stock worth $55,335,971 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.16. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

