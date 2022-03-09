Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and $379,553.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00033673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102166 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

