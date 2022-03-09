Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 10,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

