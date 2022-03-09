Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.15

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 24189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

