MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $556.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.33.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 91,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

