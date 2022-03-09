Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $200,000 in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $779,000.

Shares of FOF opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

