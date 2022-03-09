Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $206,000 in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 18.60% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,450,000.

NYSEARCA LFEQ opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $44.62.

