Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $540,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

NYSE RBOT opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBOT shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

