Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,003,000 after acquiring an additional 304,079 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $518.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.86 and a 200-day moving average of $622.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.