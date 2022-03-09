Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

