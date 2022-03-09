Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of LHC Group worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LHC Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

LHC Group stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.