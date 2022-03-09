Morgan Stanley Has $14.77 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ING opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

