Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 203,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69.

