Morgan Stanley Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $28.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RE/MAX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 154.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,447,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

