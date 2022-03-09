Morgan Stanley Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $28.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.41.
About RE/MAX (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.