Morgan Stanley Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.38 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

