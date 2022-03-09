Morgan Stanley Purchases 176,317 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Extreme Networks worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,251,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 324,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $3,344,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

