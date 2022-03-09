Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,516 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,361.13 ($17.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,698.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,609.58.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

