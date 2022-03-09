Morgan Stanley Sells 135,747 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Twist Bioscience worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth $243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $235,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,262 shares of company stock worth $4,474,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $150.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

