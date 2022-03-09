Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $58.19 on Monday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

