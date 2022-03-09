Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTV. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $24,454,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 988,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 914,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 184,215 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 749,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motive Capital by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 717,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 175,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOTV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 364,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,306. Motive Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

