Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.74

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $30.50. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 5,300 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

