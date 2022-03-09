MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MP Materials by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock valued at $199,773,222. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

