Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 8,115 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

CLF traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,715. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

