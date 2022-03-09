Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,801. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,284.23. 319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,219.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

