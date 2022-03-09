Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 446,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

