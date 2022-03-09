Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for about 0.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of General American Investors worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

