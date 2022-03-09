Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Tidewater worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tidewater by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tidewater by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,927. The stock has a market cap of $726.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.