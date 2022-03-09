Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cars.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cars.com by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CARS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,399. The company has a market cap of $998.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.