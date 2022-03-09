Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE MYOV opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $36,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.