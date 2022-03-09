National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.98 and a 1 year high of $132.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,368 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after acquiring an additional 822,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

