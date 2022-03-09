National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($203.07).

On Friday, January 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.89) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($194.44).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,112.40 ($14.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,147.40 ($15.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,006.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on NG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.63) to GBX 1,100 ($14.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.30 ($13.77).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

