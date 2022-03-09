National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

